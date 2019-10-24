The Stockton Tiger cross country boys took third in varsity and second in junior varsity Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Warrensburg Invitational Meet.
The varsity team placed three runners in the top 20 to finish with 150 points, trailing Grain Valley and Warrensburg. Wyatt Colgrove led the Tigers with a ninth-place clocking of 17:45.9 for 5,000 meters.
The Stockton JV was five points behind winner Pleasant Hill, landing three in the top 10. Kaiden Goodman took third in 20:37.2.
Lady Tiger Shanae Potts was 50th in the girls’ race in 23:38.6.
Results (Winner and Stockton athletes)
Boys Varsity
Teams: 1. Grain Valley, 56. 2. Warrensburg, 95. 3. Stockton, 150.
Individuals: 1. Royce Fisher, Grain Valley, 16:22.5. 9. Wyatt Colgrove, 17:45.9. 13. Colby Adams, 17:54.8. 20. Braden Postlewait, 18:06.3. 57. Kyle Saulters, 19:11.8. 63. Jordan Albrecht, 19:20.0. 64. Dakota Duncan, 19:20.3. 76. Tyler Johnson, 19:32.5.
Girls Varsity
Individuals: 1. Tabetha Boldt Warrensburg, 19:54.2. 50. Shanae Potts, 23:38.6. 86. Emma Black, 25:47.0.
Boys JV
Teams: 1. Pleasant Hill, 58. 2. Stockton, 63. 3. Grain Valley, 72.
Individuals: 1. Kaiden Gannaway, Weaubleau, 20:37.2. 3. Kaden Goodman, 21:39.5. 8. Max Brown, 22:07.1. 9. Kyle Elkins, 22:09.5. 16. Koleson Millard, 22:27.2. 39. Christoffer Dearman, 23:56.4. 50. Jacob Henry, 24:32.5. 56. Travis Field, 24:49.8. 57. Jason Bradshaw, 24:49.9. 67. Jacob Mansel, 25:15.3.
