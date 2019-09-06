The Stockton Tiger cross country teams warmed up for what should be a competitive season with an intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday, Aug. 28, on a two-mile course on the high school campus.
Coach T.Jay Sanderson divided the athletes into Red and Black teams. The Red team, captained by sophomore Emma Black, defeated the Black team, captained by senior Shanae Potts, 100-120.
Individually, seniors Kyle Saulters and Wyatt Colgrove were first and second respectively, but five freshmen finished in the top 10.
The Tigers’ first official race is the Southwest Cross County Coaches Association meet, 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Bolivar City Golf Course.
The Tiger boys finished in second place last year at the Class 2 state meet in Jefferson City, trailing champion Fatima by just seven points. This year the state meet will be in Columbia.
