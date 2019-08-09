Several hundred martial arts competitors from all over the nation gathered Friday and Saturday July 26-27, at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Springfield, for the annual Ozark Mountain National Karate Tournament, including Addison Taylor representing El Dorado Springs Karate Club and Team VDK Elite.
Addison competed in a very large group of 10-11-year-old intermediate youth. Going in to her first tournament since her last outing in Las Vegas at the U.S. Open and Ozawa International, Addison was a bit nervous going into her first division of the day. Her first event was in traditional weapons where she earned fourth place in a talent-stacked division.
After getting rid of her performance jitters and feeling 100% ready for the next challenge, Addison competed in the traditional empty-hand Kata division where her timing, speed and technique bested all of her fellow competitors and delivered her a hard earned first place.
As a divisional forms champion, Addison would earn the right to also compete in the Forms Grand Championship later that day. After all the divisions were run off and champions gathered, Addison would compete for the honor of who was the champion of champions in under-18 intermediate forms.
Addison brought a strong performance to the mat but got edged out and she placed third right behind two fellow nationally-ranked competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.