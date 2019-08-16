The fish were biting Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4, on Stockton Lake. Division 126 had its final 2019 season tournament, the two-day D126 Championship. All 23 anglers weighed fish on day one. Lucas Fornelli was leading with 18.51 pounds, anchored with a 6.28-pound big bass. Not to be outdone, Scott Tassi caught a 7.58-pound big bass on day two and 22.37 pounds for the day. Tassi's two-day total was 38.23 giving him the win. Angler of the Year went to Eric Craft and Champion of the Year was Mike Dill. Big Bass of the Year was caught by Scott Tassi. Awards were presented after the Sunday weigh-in including gift certificates to Albers Marine of Arma, Ken’s Kafe of Arcola and Moody Reel Cleaning Service of Girard, Kan. Plaques were given to the tournament winner, second place, third place and Big Bass as well as plaques for D126 Champion of the Year, D126 Angler of the Year and D126 Big Bass of the Year. The weather was cloudy with light winds on Saturday and sunny with light winds on Sunday. The lake water level had dropped to only 7-8 feet high from a record of 17-18 feet high a couple of months age. Most anglers reported catching their fish with soft plastic, flipping the bushes. Some top water fish were also weighed in. All of the two-day tournament anglers are now qualified to fish the ABA National Championship scheduled for Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 16-18, on Lake Eufaula, Alabama. The winner of the National Championship will win a fully rigged TR21. The highest finishing Angler of the Year at the nationals will also win a fully rigged TR21. D126 has two anglers qualified for the AOY competition, Craft and Justin Angel. D126 will begin its 2020 season Saturday, Sept. 21, on Stockton Lake using Old State Park as launch site. Mark Moody and Becky Minor will be the directors for the 2020 season. The fall schedule will be posted on Facebook and on the Central Midwest Bass website. D126 is one of 40 divisions across the country in the Bass Pro Shop Fishing Tour. The circuit uses a draw format, meaning anglers from age 14 can compete as boater or non-boater. Partners are drawn just before tournament take-off. Entry fee is $70 with a $10 Big Bass option pot. ABA membership is $35 per year. Call Becky with any questions at (316) 644-1454.
