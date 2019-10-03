American Bass Anglers Division 126 held their 2020 season opener Saturday, Sept. 21, on Stockton Lake with a lot of fish were weighed in. Nineteen of the 26 participants weighed in a five-fish limit.
First place went to Kansas angler Scott Tassi with 16.38 pounds and the second biggest bass weighing 4.02 pounds. Robert Cowan took second with 14.13 pounds followed by Brent Greek with 14.04 pounds. The Big Bass went to Chad Allison with a bass weighing 4.08 pounds.
Anglers reported catching fish using topwater, jigs and spinnerbaits. The sky was overcast most of the day with 15 mph wind and a few light showers. Temperature stayed near 80 degrees most of the day and the water temperature was about the same.
Several local businesses donated gift certificates and prizes. They include Albers Marine, The Bait Shop, Cabins On The Lake, Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, Simple Simon’s Pizza, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, State Park Marina, Woody’s Fast Stop, all of Stockton; Stockton Lake Outfitters, Greenfield; Ken’s Kafe’, Arcola; Heritage Tractor; Crawford County C & V, Pittsburg, Kansas; Labette County Tourism,;Pete’s Convenience Store in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma; and Taco Mayo of Parsons and Coffeyville, KS,
American Bass Anglers is a National Draw Trail with almost 40 Divisions across the country. There are several in our area. More information is available at www.americanbassanglers.com. Information about area tournaments can be found at www.centralmidwestbass.com as well as The Central Midwest Bass Facebook page. Membership in ABA is $35/65 days; entry fee is $70. Most divisions have a Big Bass Option Pot. Call Becky with any questions to (316) 644-1454.
