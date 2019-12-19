The Stockton Tigers and Lady Tigers swept a varsity basketball doubleheader Friday, Dec. 13, at Osceola.
Stockton girls 45, Osceola 40
Stockton trailed by two points going into the fourth quarter, 40-38, but held Osceola scoreless in the final eight minutes while putting seven points on the board themselves.
For Stockton, Kylie Hunter led with 10 points, Cassidy Duncan and Katie Hedrick each added nine and Summer Kenney had eight points and seven rebounds.
Aleah Asare had 15 points and Mackenzie Wohlers 13 for the Indians in a losing effort.
The Lady Tigers, now 4-4 on the year, play their final game of 2019 Thursday, Dec. 19, at El Dorado Springs.
Stockton boys 44, Osceola 28
According to Stockton’s stat sheet, the Tigers shot 37% from the field, 29% from 3-point range and 70% on free throws. They also collected 29 rebounds, 10 assists, eight steals and five blocks in improving to 3-3.
Drew Wheeler paced the Tigers with 21 points, with Layne Colvin adding eight, Jay Baxter and Cole Garretson six apiece and Tate Wheeler three.
The Tigers were scheduled to host Butler Tuesday, Dec. 17, weather permitting. They entertain archrival El Dorado Springs Friday, Dec. 20, before heading to Springfield for the Blue and Gold Tournament during the holiday break.
