Both the Stockton Tigers and Lady Tigers have been seeded sixth in their upcoming home invitational tournaments. The Stockton Invitational will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in the boys’ division and 10 years for the girls.
The Stockton High School gymnasium will be a busy venue during the week of Jan. 20, as the Buffalo Bison and the Miller Lady Cardinals look to defend their 2019 titles. Here is the schedule, with seeds in parentheses.
Girls
First round, Monday, Jan. 20
Game 1, (1) El Dorado Springs vs. (8) Warsaw, 4:15 p.m.
Game 2, (4) Lamar vs. (5) Buffalo, 5:45 p.m.
Game 3, (2) Miller vs. (7) Greenfield, 7:15 p.m.
Game 4, (3) Butler vs. (6) Stockton, 8:45 p.m.
Semifinal round, Thursday, Jan. 23
Game 5, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:15 p.m.
Game 6, Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5:45 p.m.
Game 7, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:15 p.m.
Game 8, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:45 p.m.
Final round, Saturday, Jan. 25
Consolation, Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 11 a.m.
Third place, Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m.
Championship, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m.
Boys
First round, Tuesday, Jan. 21
Game 1, (1) Harrisonville vs. (8) Ash Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Game 2, (4) Greenfield vs. (5) Butler, 5:45 p.m.
Game 3, (2) Buffalo vs. (7) Lockwood, 7:15 p.m.
Game 4, (3) Sarcoxie vs. (6) Stockton, 8:45 p.m.
Semifinal round, Friday, Jan. 24
Game 5, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4:15 p.m.
Game 6, Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 5:45 p.m.
Game 7, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:15 p.m.
Game 8, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:45 p.m.
Final round, Saturday, Jan. 25
Consolation, Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Third place, Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.
