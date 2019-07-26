Even an extreme triple-digit heat index did not stop the Stockton Saddle Club from holding its first play day Friday, July 19, at the Ray Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Rd., Stockton.
Equestrian enthusiasts of all ages from throughout the greater Cedar County region gathered to participate in a number of recreational horse events.
The Stockton Saddle Club, recently revived by a new crop of volunteers, has spent the first half of the year raising funds, awareness, hosting events and networking throughout the local agricultural community in an effort to popularize the club and increase new membership.
The day’s event featured barrels, poles, flags and a trail class, all of which could be participated in by members and non-members alike.
Individual timed runs during the day’s event cost $2 for members; $4 for non-members and all the days’ proceeds will be used by the Stockton Saddle Club for facility maintenance and improvements as well as other fundraising ventures the group will pursue in the near future.
Lynden Kenney brush-hogged the equine grounds and Billy Bruce worked the arena soil in preparation of the day’s fundraising effort.
“We’re not going to let the heat stops us” Stockton Saddle Club event coordinator Mark Tompkins said. “Kids need more opportunities like this and we are going to continue our efforts to get young ones more involved with horses and livestock.”
Tompkins also said the group will continue its momentum and work throughout the rest of the year on different events to garner increased local visibility, participation and to raise funds to improve the club’s Stockton facilities.
For more information or membership opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to call Amy French at (417) 214-6148 or Kelli Davidson at (417) 296-1063. Additional information and schedules of upcoming events can also be found by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
