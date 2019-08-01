Rich Johnson, 1990 Stockton graduate, was selected to be the head coach of the Blue team for the Missouri Lions Club All-Star high school football game Saturday, July 20, at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Players were nominated from all over the state of Missouri. The Blue team and Coach Johnson were victorious in the game, 44-14, the largest margin in the game's 43-year history.
Coach Johnson is in his 25th year of teaching and coaching, currently at Knob Noster. He and his wife Kelli reside in Warrensburg. Johnson is the son of longtime Stockton residents Eugene and Carolyn Johnson.
