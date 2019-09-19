Skyline coach Brandon Shelby hoped his team’s matchup at Stockton would not be a competitive one. Indeed, it was not.
Cashing in four Stockton turnovers, including a pick-six, Skyline dominated the Mid-Lakes Conference battle of the Tigers Friday, Sept. 13, at Joe Price Memorial Stadium, winning 58-8.
All of the scoring came in the first half. Sophomore quarterback Lawson Beem figured in five of Skyline’s eight touchdowns, throwing for four scores and running for the other. Beem was 7-of-11 passing for 187 yards, the four TDs and an interception. Senior Gage Gunter added 119 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.
“We had a really good week of practice,” Shelby said. “That’s where it starts, coming off last week at Fair Grove. I felt like we had a good plan and the guys went out and executed, and it’s really important for us having so many young guys playing and everything. As we get more into the season, they get a little bit more accustomed to how a varsity game is played. I thought our kids reacted really well and executed very well tonight.”
Down 16-0, Stockton got on the scoreboard when sophomore quarterback Layne Colvin found a hole up the middle on a keeper and took the ball 28 yards to paydirt.
The home team’s next possession, however, saw Skyline senior Preston Scott return an interception 35 yards for a touchdown and the visitors were never threatened again.
“He made a good read on an overthrow and got it and took it to the house,” Shelby said of Scott.
Stockton coach Travis Hurley said injuries on defense did the Tigers no favors.
“We got a little banged up in the secondary,” Hurley said. “We had a couple of young guys in and we lost Drew [Wheeler] for a while and we lost Tate [Wheeler] for a while. Drew took a helmet to the hip, he should be fine but he couldn’t really run tonight. We got pretty young in the secondary and they took advantage of it for sure.”
Adding to the frustrations of Stockton fans, Colvin and center Sam McGuire struggled throughout the game with snaps. Colvin left several balls on the ground, pulling away from center before he had firm grasp of the ball. Hurley said a position change is forthcoming.
“We’re gonna move Sammy to guard and put Zach Burns in at center,” Hurley said. “I think Sammy just snaps a little too hard, so we’ll run Zach there and hopefully that will fix it.”
Stockton, 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the MLC, continues conference play at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, as the Tigers host the Strafford Indians. Strafford, 2-1 and 0-0, comes off a 38-16 loss last week at Miller. Skyline travels to Archie the same evening.
[Box score]
Skyline 30 28 0 0—58
Stockton 8 0 0 0— 8
First quarter
SKY—Gage Gunter 31 run (Jaytin DeFreece pass from Lawson Beem), 11:35
SKY—Preston Scott 13 pass from Beem (Beem run), 8:29
STO—Layne Colvin 28 run (Drew Wheeler pass from Colvin), 4:34
SKY—Scott 35 interception return (DeFreece pass from Beem), 0:59
SKY—Zack Williams 27 pass from Beem (kick failed), 0:39
Second quarter
SKY—DeFreece 46 pass from Beem (Gunter run), 9:39
SKY—Scott 60 pass from Beem (run failed) 7:47
SKY—Beem 10 run (Maryn Curnett kick), 3:31
SKY—Gunter 24 run (Curnett kick) 1:04
