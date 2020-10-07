As the school-year moves ahead, Stockton High School will present the 2020 homecoming court candidates at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Joe Price Stadium, before the SHS homecoming football game against Clever.
Candidates Angela Anderson, Kaiden Byram and A.J. Connell were not available for photos at time of press.
Currently, the SHS 2020 homecoming has been temporarily postponed. A schedule of activities and events for the week of homecoming will be featured in a future issue of the Cedar County Republican when the district shares its plan for the annual week of fun and school spirit.
