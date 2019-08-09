Stockton Saddle Club is planning a series of playday horse shows for area equestrians. Age groups include leadline, 7 and younger, 8-11, 12-15, 16-20 and 21 and older.
The dates are Aug. 16; Friday, Sept. 20; Friday, Oct. 18; and Friday, Nov. 15, all at the Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center, RB Road, Stockton. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. each evening with start time at 7 p.m.
Events include flag racing, barrel racing, trail and pole bending. Entry fees are $2 per class for club members and $4 for non-members.
For more information, call Amy French at (417) 214-6148 or Kelli Davidson at (417) 296-1063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.