After a season of consistent and healthy competition, Lawrence County native Brandon Rummel came away victorious in the 2019 Webb Outdoors Elite Fishing Series Championship Sunday, October 20, at Stockton Lake.
An Everton native, Rummel calls Stockton his home lake and was emotional in his acceptance of Sunday's top finish victory.
Rummel's two-day total was 46.41 pounds – a seemingly unheard of poundage when you consider the average daily keeper limit of five bass per person.
Rummel said his strategy for the week's effort largely circled around locating and fishing isolated underwater objects – much of which he credited to his Garmin Panoptix device he utilizes every time he's on the water.
According to the tournament victor, the majority of his winning haul was hooked and reeled in from depths of 15-25 feet where mature bass were suspended in pockets of temperate water and consistent success was had using football jigs.
Amongst his winnings, the standout item was Rummel’s first-time achievement of epic proportions — a new Nitro bass boat valued at more than $40,000.
“This is my first individual boat win,” Rummel said with a quiver in his voice. “It's emotional, it was an incredible tournament and it's awesome to do this among so many fine competitors. This was a really great group of guys fishing here – I can't say enough about them – and this really was anybody's [tournament] to win.”
Walking away with a solo first place finish, Rummel also said he was going to “ask the boss” about his approach to accepting his five-figure victory winnings.
His wife, Wendy, returned the jubilation with a supportive response by deferring to Rummel and said it was his choice regarding his newfound windfall.
Mike Webb, owner/operator of Webb Outdoors, said the event's continued success was due in part to the local community, numerous sponsorships, volunteers and professional support.
“We love being here and hosting this [tournament] in Stockton,” Webb said. “The chamber [of commerce], the community and media all come together to make this event a stronger competition every year. It's a great place to host a championship tournament like this and we're already looking forward to the spring. We can't wait to come back.”
Webb Outdoors will return to Stockton Lake early next year to host another tournament in May, 2020.
Additional information regarding Sunday's tournament results and future competitive angling events can be found at www.webboutdoors.com.
