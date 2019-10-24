Stockton golfer Jenna Rickman, right, and coach Mary Anne Manring get ready to head out to Fremont Hills Country Club in Nixa for the Missouri Class 1 state tournament. Rickman and Manring received a sheriff’s escort as they left Stockton early Monday, Oct. 21. Rickman’s results will appear in next week’s issue.
