Jenna Rickman and Caley Dalton of Stockton competed Monday, Oct. 14, in the Class 1 Section 2 golf tournament at the par-70 Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, with hopes of qualifying for the Missouri Class 2 state golf tournament Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 21-22, at Fremont Hill Country Club in Nixa.
Rickman’s 100 tied for 14th place and qualified easily. Dalton tied for 29th at 113, missing the cut by seven strokes.
Rickman is Stockton’s first state qualifier since Kayla Hobbs in 2016.
