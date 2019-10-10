Jenna Rickman and Caley Dalton of Stockton qualified for sectional play after making the cut in the Class 1 District 3 golf tournament, Monday, Oct. 7, at Eldon.
Rickman finished sixth overall, shooting 100 on the par-71 course while Dalton’s 123 earned her the final spot at sectionals.
Rickman and Dalton will play Monday, Oct. 14, at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield with an eye of qualifying for the state tournament, Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 21-22, at Fremont Hill Country Club in Nixa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.