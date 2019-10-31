Believe it or not, there is a player in this year’s World Series with connections to Stockton.
Trea Turner, the shortstop of the Washington Nationals, is the great-nephew of local resident Bernetta Jones. Her brother — and Trea’s grandfather — Vance Turner visited her this week from Florida while rooting on the Nats in the fall classic against the Houston Astros.
“We’re really excited for him,” Bernetta said of Trea. “Only about one percent of anyone who plays professional baseball gets to be in the World Series.”
“To be one of the best is something that never happens to people like us,” Vance added.
Bernetta said she had not seen Trea in person since his childhood, but Vance got to see him play several spring-training games earlier this year for the Nationals against the Miami Marlins.
“I only live about an hour from their spring training park,” Vance noted.
Trea Turner, 26, grew up in Florida. Bernetta remembered Trea being a bit on the small side as a youngster and had to work hard to improve his skills. “They wouldn’t let him go on the traveling teams,” she said.
The hard work paid off, and Trea eventually was on a high school all-star team which toured Europe, Australia and Japan.
Turner played college baseball at North Carolina State, where he set the single season stolen base record for the Wolfpack with 57 in 2012. He was drafted in the first round by the San Diego Padres in 2014. A year later, he was traded to Washington.
This year Turner hit .298 with 19 home runs, 57 RBI and 35 stolen bases. He homered in the wild card game as Washington beat Milwaukee 4-3. The Nats then beat the Los Angeles Dodgers three games to two in the division series, swept the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 in the National League championship series, and took two on the road from Houston to open the World Series.
Bernetta and Vance said Trea and his wife Kristen advocate for pediatric cancer and he donates $500 for every stolen base to the Dick Vitale Foundation.
“He’s a fine young man,” Bernetta said.
