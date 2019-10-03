After a close opening period, Fair Grove ran away from Stockton with a 35-point second quarter and cruised to a 56-12 Mid-Lakes Conference win Friday night at Fair Grove's homecoming.
The game was highly competitive in the opening quarter as the two teams swapped touchdowns before Fair Grove (5-0, 3-0 MLC) went in front 14-6. The turning point of the game came on the second play of the second quarter when the Tigers failed to convert a fourth-and-two play at their own 47-yard line. It was a logical move since Stockton had been moving the ball and had been unable to stop the Eagles' offense. However, following the play the floodgates opened and Fair Grove executed its 35-point onslaught before the half ended.
Fair Grove struck first following the opening kickoff when the Eagles' 6-foot-6 senior quarterback, David Oplotnik, connected with senior receiver Cole Gilpin on a 42-yard touchdown pass play. The throw climaxed a five-play, 81-yard drive, and Oplotnik's PAT kick made it 7-0 less than two minutes into the game. Oplotnik completed 19 of 26 passes for 283 yards and four TDs in the contest.
Three minutes later, Stockton quarterback Layne Colvin found Drew Wheeler on a 40-yard TD pass play, but the PAT kick was wide, making the score 7-6 with 7:06 remaining in the quarter. A key play in the eight-play, 67-yard drive took place when the Tigers converted a fourth-and-one situation at the Fair Grove 40.
Following the ensuing kickoff, Fair Grove drove down the field to the end zone, despite four holding penalties. It took the Eagles 5:30 to do it, but they finally scored on a 13-yard pass to Dominick Hoskins. This was on a fourth-and-goal play at the 13 following the fourth holding infraction.
Early in the second period Stockton (1-4, 0-3) faced a fourth and two at its 47. They went for it but linebacker Darin Oplotnik made the stop, so Fair Grove took over. Five plays later, Bryce Thornton ran a sweep around the right side for a four-yard TD run. David Oplotnik was good on all eight of his PAT kicks, so the Eagles led 21-6 with 10:34 left in the half.
Then something highly unusual happened. Darin Oplotnik blocked two straight Stockton punts, and both plays led to Fair Grove touchdowns. The first TD took only one play, a 26-yard pass from David Oplotnik to Hoskins. On the second blocked punt, Cade Gallion recovered the ball in the end zone for a TD.
Stockton recaptured some momentum when sophomore Tanner Boyles returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to the Fair Grove 18. Ten plays later, which included a couple of penalties against the Tigers, Colvin ran the ball in from the one. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
Following the kickoff, though, it took Fair Grove only two plays to reach the end zone again. Hale Beckley got loose on a 46-yard run, and then Garrett Cross raced wide right for the 27-yard touchdown to make it 42-12.
The Eagles then were successful on an onside kickoff as they recovered at the Stockton 27. Six plays later they scored on a screen pass to Gilpin covering 18 yards. The score was 49-12 at the half.
The third quarter was kind of bizarre in the fact that, with the clock running nearly all the time because of the 35-point rule, it looked like Fair Grove would never get the ball. And in fact, the Eagles were able to run only two plays while the Tigers ran 18. Stockton's drive was kept alive by a 11-yard pass to Drew Wheeler and two penalties — roughing the kicker and a personal foul.
Stockton faced a third-and-goal at the Fair Grove 10, but Drew Wheeler ran left on a reverse to the three. On fourth down, though, a pass was incomplete, so Fair Grove took over.
The Eagles proceeded to march 97 yards in eight plays, climaxed by a 15-yard TD run by Beckley, making the score 56-12, ending the scoring in the contest.
Beckley led Fair Grove in rushing with 98 yards and one TD on eight carries. Gilpin caught eight passes for 112 yards and two TDs while Hoskins grabbed five tosses for 98 yards and two TDs.
[Box score]
Stockton 6 6 0 0—12
Fair Grove 14 35 0 7—56
First quarter
FGR—Cole Gilpin 42 pass from David Oplotnik (Oplotnik kick), 10:10
STO—Drew Wheeler 40 pass from Layne Colvin (kick failed), 7:06
FGR—Hoskins 13 pass from Oplotnik (Oplotnik kick), 1:44
Second quarter
FGR—Bryce Thornton 4 run (Oplotnik kick), 10:41
FGR—Hoskins 26 pass from Oplotnik (Oplotnik kick), 9:37
FGR—Cade Gallion recovered blocked punt in end zone (Oplotnik kick), 7:38
STO—Colvin 1 run (run failed), 3:42
FGR—Garrett Cross 27 run (Oplotnik kick), 3:08
FGR—Gilpin 18 pass from Oplotnik (Oplotnik kick), 1:50
Fourth quarter
FGR—Hale Beckley 15 run (Oplotnik kick), 8:25
