In hunting circles these days, camouflage is the rage and if you are not into olive drab, duck marsh brown and Labrador retriever black, you are simply not with it.
Hunters, especially those who pursue turkeys, archery deer, ducks, geese, doves and squirrels, are an invisible lot in the woods, fields and marshes. No wonder they have trouble finding each other at designated meeting times and locations.
Just this past month, shortly after dawn in a grain field, Jim Watson experienced a strange phenomenon while duck hunting. Having just retrieved a mallard, Watson was walking back to his blind when a voice startled him at close range. The only thing he could see clearly over the chest-high milo was a set of eyeballs. Upon closer investigation, he discovered two other pairs of eyeballs peering out from behind the brown seed heads. Still not completely certain of the species, he was somewhat relieved to find three hunters sitting on camo stools, decked out in camouflaged clothing, faces painted with green, brown and black make-up cream. A lesson can be learned from all of this: Never believe you are alone in the woods, fields and marshes.
Wearing camouflaged clothing is generally safe and effective for hunting birds and animals who can distinguish color, but camouflaged equipment can cause some embarrassment. Like the time Fred Harper camouflaged his turkey gun to make it look like a tree branch to any keen-eyed gobbler coming to his call. Unfortunately, Harper laid the gun down on a bed of dried leaves while he went to check the position of a nearby landmark. The hunter found the landmark without a problem, but spent the next 30 minutes in near panic, trying to find his gun. Especially frustrating to Fred was the sound of turkeys gobbling from every ridge. When he finally stopped screaming, he sat down, buried his head in his hands and prayed. Despite the flaw in camouflage, he vowed to never paint that shiny bead.
Since hearing that story, I have changed my mind about buying a new camouflage tent, as well as a “blends into nature” backpack. I kiddingly told some friends I would like to paint my house camouflage someday and now I find the idea threatening. Camouflage vehicles are no longer my interest.
The only place camouflage does not work effectively is the supermarket. The hunter, picking up a few items before or after the trip, stands out like a mercenary. Whispers echo down the aisles. “Look at that guy. He must be a survivalist.” Kids giggle and point as I march out through the electronic doors to concerted sighs of relief. “Get me back to the woods!” Everything can be camouflaged. Boats, bows, arrow shafts, eyeglass frames, knives, beverage holders, shot shells, gun cases and duffel bags. All common articles of clothing for the hunter are now available in camo. A turkey hunting friend of mine gave his wife camo lingerie for Christmas. He wears a sport coat and tie to calling contests and swears both are perfect for hiding soup stains.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in the outdoors as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
