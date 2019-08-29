As footballs fill the air and hunting season will get in swing, the big Labor Day weekend is near and outdoor enthusiast will be taking advantage of the last big summer holiday.
Missouri hunters are getting ready to hit the fields and woods early next month starting with dove, snipe and rail seasons, then the teal season follows. Missouri bow hunters will be taking to the deer and turkey woods when their season starts Sunday, Sept. 15.
Archery hunting has attracted a record number of participants as the state’s bow hunters celebrates their 72nd anniversary of their sport.
It was 1947 when the first archery season opened for deer hunting with 73 permits sold. It was a three-day season with only one county, Crawford, open. Only bucks were legal and no deer were harvested that year.
It was four years later when a deer was taken, by Hugh Collins in Taney County. There were only 64 permits sold in 1951.
Like most everything else, the gear bow hunters use has changed a lot. New hunters won't notice it much, but veteran hunters know how much it has changed. When I first started, I used a longbow made from Osage orange. I hadn't bow hunted for several years and when I came back, I couldn't believe how far the technology had come. I had to spend several weeks just learning how to shoot again.
There are many more deer in the state than when I first started. I remember if someone had hit a deer with their vehicle, people would gather around just to see the deer. Today if the deer isn't at least a 12-pointer, no one bothers looking.
Most serious archers start getting ready for the season weeks before the actual opening. Some might be out squirrel hunting in early September where they find scrapes usually made by dominant bucks. Deer won't be moving out so they will be around the area on opening day. On your first hunt you won't see a lot of sex-crazed bucks running to your stand, because they are still cautious and if you aren't ready, you won't tag one.
The best bargain the conservation department offers is an archery permit for deer and turkey. You can take a deer or turkey during the long season starting Sunday, Sept. 15.
When the hunting seasons open the world is a better place; so it is with the opening of archery season. With the good population of both deer and turkey in the state, this fall should provide archers plenty of targets.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Sept. 1, several small migratory bird seasons open including the popular dove season along with both snipe and rail. Many people still think snipe are not real birds, but hunters know better. These small birds are similar to doves in flight and are difficult to hit. They’re also good table fare. Rail on the other hand are totally different. These blackbird-sized birds are slow flyers and often drop down before a hunter gets a shot off. Many rail hunters only go after them once because of wading in thick weeks in knee-deep water while fighting off heat, and mosquitos discourage hunters. The daily limit of rails is 25, but it takes about that many to make a meal.
Next comes the teal season on Saturday, Sept. 7, with a good forecast of a good flight of these small but tasty ducks.
Along with all the good fishing, camping and water sports this Labor Day Weekend, hunters will also take advantage of their sport.
White, a Stockton native, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
