Last week, while driving down a country road, I saw at least 30 doves on the gravel road within a two-mile stretch.
“The doves have been around for several weeks,” George Davis said. “They have been feeding in a stubble field and roost near the Sac River. It would be a great place to start the season on Sept. 1.”
In just over a week the first major bird season will get underway as thousands of Missouri dove hunters open their season with plenty of birds in the state. Success depends on where you hunt.
Last year, my son Brad opened the season in a field with hundreds of doves prior to the season opening, but as often happens the birds had moved to a different field. Then I saw some birds using a flyway near an opening between fields, so I took a stand there only to watch birds fly over the spot I had just vacated.
The traditional Sept. 1 opening day is drawing near and reports from the field show there are about the same number of doves around as last season at this time. However, as most hunters know, it only takes a few cool nights before they move out. Back to last year's opening.
We have always found the afternoon hunting for doves has been better that morning, and last season it proved true again. We tried a corn field which had been cut in the middle of 20 acres. Birds were watching on the high wires near the field so we knew there should be plenty of targets around.
Although it was opening day, the birds acted like they had been shot at before. Once they left the area when we moved in, it wasn't long before they came back to the field in groups from 2-10 at a time.
Anyone who has ever hunted doves knows it often takes more than a box of shotgun shells to bag a limit of 15 birds. This opening day was no exception. The first dove I shot at was between me and the sun, so I had a ready-made excuse for missing it. Twice! Brad took the next shot and another miss. Finally, a bird flew over me and I got my first bird of the season.
After 24 shots, and down to my last shell in the box, I had 14 birds. Making sure the last shot counted, I dropped number 15 with the 25th shot.
When the birds had slowed down, we counted how many we had. I had my 15 and Brad had 12, so I watched as he finished the hunt with his limit. We had 30 birds by using a total of 45 shells. Dove hunting makes the shell manufactures happy and helps keep them in business. More shotgun shells are expended each year on dove hunting than any other shotgun sport. With more dove hunters taking to the fields each year than any other wing-shooting sport — than any other shotgun sport nationwide — tells how important the dove is to the American hunter and to the preservation of the hunting and shooting sports.
Other hunters around the state reported some good opening day success including Gene Stephens, who was hunting near Nevada.
“This was one of the best opening days I have ever had,” Stephens said. “The field I was hunting in was loaded with doves and they didn't want to leave the area, so I had my limit in just over an hour. It was great.”
Other hunters, like Jim Hughes, hunting near Lamar, reported a miserable opening day. He said, “We only saw a few birds and got two shots and one bird,” Hughes said. “I don't think many birds had moved into the area we hunted yet.”
As usual, that is the way opening day goes. But, as Fred Simmons said, “Opening day of dove hunting is always good for me. I find out how bad a shot I am before going duck and quail hunting. It makes me more aware of just how hard it is to hit one of those tricky flying birds.”
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
