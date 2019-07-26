Fishing for a lunker fish is exciting. A big fish, caught or lost, is the subject of many campfire conversations and a source for a common bond between anglers. It also supplies a lifetime memory as a special pride in fishing accomplishment no angler can resist.
Catching a trophy fish is easier than one might think.
Information to determine the best place and time to catch such fish from Missouri waters is gathered by entries in the Missouri Master Angler program by the Conservation Department over the past years.
Any fish taken by hook and line and caught within the state meeting a certain minimum weight or length is eligible. Each angler whose fish meets this minimum qualification is presented a Master Angler certificate awarded by the Conservation Department.
It is no surprise that a large percentage of record-size catches comes from farm ponds in the state. The record crappies, both black and white, were caught from farm ponds as were several other species.
Many largemouth bass, bluegill catfish and crappie have put Missouri anglers into the Master Angler program. Don't overlook the thousands of ponds located in every section of the state as possible locations to catch a lunker.
Checking several species of Missouri fish an angler might have success in taking a lunker...
Largemouth bass: From farm ponds to strip pits to the large impoundments, there are opportunities to hook that "hog bass."
Smallmouth bass: The state record was taken back in 1994 from Stockton Lake. It weighed more than 7 pounds. Many south Missouri streams hold smallmouth which would easily make the near record book as would several of the large impoundments including Table Rock. Bluegill: It doesn't come as a big surprise that the state record bluegill came from a farm pond. This 3-pound lunker was taken back in 1963. The best location in the state to catch a big bluegill ranges from farm ponds to big lakes. Nearly every body of water in the state holds the potential to hook a big bluegill.
Crappie: These popular fish are found statewide with many big fish caught in ponds. However, this isn't an endorsement to stock ponds with these fast producing fish. The big crappie caught from farm ponds are the exception and not the rule,
Muskie: Of course Pomme de Terre is called the muskie capital of Missouri, but other big lakes holds big fish like the Lake of the Ozarks, where fish weighing more than 40 pounds have been caught.
Walleye: Stockton Lake has a very good population of walleye and is the state's most popular spot to search for a lunker, but the state record walleye weighing more than 20 pounds was caught from Bull Shoals. There are big fish in many of the state's big lakes and streams.
Channel catfish: Trophy channel cats are caught from many different types of waters from dam ponds to streams and lakes. The best time to catch channels has been in the summer months while fishing at night.
Flathead catfish: Almost all Missouri trophy flatheads have come from the major rivers in the state, although several impoundments like Truman have produced some monster fish. The best time to catch a lunker is mid-summer through August.
Fishing is one of the most popular recreation activities in Missouri. More than a third of the population, both young and old, fish.
Of course every angler would like to bring in a big fish, but just the possibility of landing an old fighter lurks on every fishing trip. However, as most anglers would agree, there is a lot more to fishing than just catching fish.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.