American Bass Anglers Division 126 will kick off their 2020 season with a qualifying tournament Saturday, Sept. 21 on Stockton Lake.
Thirty to 40 of the area's finest bass anglers are expected to compete for cash, prizes and points which qualify anglers to compete in the D126 championship tournament as well as the ABA National Championship tournament, dates to be announced later. D126 is conducted with a draw format; boaters and non-boaters from age 14 are welcome. Non-boaters will be drawn out with a boater just prior to launch. ABA membership fee is $34 per year; entry fee is $70 per angler. There is a $10 Big Bass Option Pot as well as a $5 50/50 Option Pot.
Launch time is first safe light; weigh-in will be shortly after 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend a short awards presentation following the weigh-in. Full results with pictures will be posted at www.centralmidwestbass.com and also at www.americanbassanglers.com.
D126 is excited to have several local sponsors help support our organization. Thanks to the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce for their help as well as Cabins On The Lake, The Bait Shop and Woody's Fast Stop. Anglers will win gift certificates from several area businesses including Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, Simple Simon's of Stockton, State Park Marina, Woods Supermarket, Ken’s Kafe of Arcola, Stockton Lake Outfitters of Greenfield and Albers Marina of Arma, Kansas.
