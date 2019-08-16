Fishing for catfish has long been an activity providing angling excitement and excellent table fare.
Individuals interested in learning more about how to catch these popular sportfish by alternative methods — trot line or some other type of set-line device — should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation program “Discover Nature: Alternative Catfishing Methods.” This free two-day program will be taught from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Stockton Lake’s Ruark Bluff Boat Launch, located on Route H near Greenfield.
Topics covered include catfish biology and characteristics, regulations, alternative methods techniques and strategies. Information will also be provided on how to clean and prepare catfish.
A portion of the program will include setting lines and checking them the next day. Participants will use MDC boats for this part of the program. All participants must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. Personal flotation devices will be provided and must be worn while on the boats. If multiple members of a family are registering, both adults and children must register. Directions to the program can be found by using the coordinates 37.529486,-93.804417 in a Google Map search.
Register online for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/168095.
More information about fishing in Missouri can be found at: https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.
