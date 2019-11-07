The Stockton Lady Tigers won the Class 2 District 12 volleyball tournament, Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 28-29, on their home floor. With one of the strongest fields in the state gathered for single-elimination competition, Stockton came in as the fourth seed but swept through all three of their matches to claim the title.
Stockton def. Pleasant Hope 25-22, 25-14
The Lady Tigers opened with a quarterfinal sweep of the Pirates, coached by Stockton alum Crystal Turner. The Polk Countians actually led 15-8 in the first set, but Stockton went on a 9-2 run to take a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.
Kaitlyn Creek led Stockton with 12 kills and 14 digs. Summer Kenney had 10 kills and nine digs. Kira Frazier had 13 assists; Kylie Hunter had 11 assists and nine digs; Cassidy Duncan had 13 digs.
For Pleasant Hope, Jianna Holbrook had seven kills and Janae Shirk had five kills and 13 digs.
Stockton def. El Dorado Springs 25-20, 25-21
The top-seeded Bulldogs earned a bye in the seven-team bracket, in large part due to their two regular season victories over Stockton.
El Dorado led by as four points early in the first set and opened the second set with an 8-0 start, but in both cases Stockton rallied as Creek, Kenney and Riley Stapp consistently scored kills. The Bulldogs again relied on their sophomore combo of Tevi Gurley and Riley Stapp to stay close. El Do erased one match point but the next serve went out of bounds, giving a berth in the finals to the Lady Tigers.
“They’re a big rival, they’re a great team,” Stockton coach Amanda Walton said of the Bulldogs. “The girls knew they wanted that game. They came out and played their hardest, and El Do came out and played well and this time we came out on top.”
For Stockton, Creek had 11 kills and nine digs; Kenney had five kills and 12 digs; Frazier had eight kills and four digs; Hunter had 10 assists, eight digs and three kills; Stapp had two kills, three aces and 2.5 blocks; and Duncan had nine digs.
For El Do, Schaaf had 11 kills, seven digs and five assists; Gurley had 13 assists, nine digs and four kills; Macie Mays had six kills and eight digs; Tristyn Marshall had 11 digs; and Dani Ogle had five blocks and a kill.
Stockton def. Adrian 25-13, 25-23
The Blackhawks had a short turnaround after a dramatic three-set victory over seventh-seeded Ash Grove, who upset second seed Skyline in the first round.
The Lady Tigers took control in the first set when Creek back to serve, scoring three aces on her devastating jumper during an eight-point run to put Stockton up 13-4.
The second set was more back-and-forth as Adrian led 19-15 midway through. Stockton ran off eight points before Adrian answered back with four of their own to tie it at 23-23. From there, Kenney notched back-to-back kills to send the Lady Tigers on to the state sectionals.
“[It was] pure will,” Walton said. “We wanted it, we kept going after it. We just decided we were going to go one point at a time until we got to 25.
Creek had 13 kills, three aces, and 12 digs; Kenney had 12 kills and five digs; Hunter had 18 assists, 13 digs and three kills; Duncan had 11 digs; and Frazier had six assists and five digs.
Adrian got seven kills from Jenna Shipley and 13 assists from Jocelyn Reynolds.
Sectional round: Licking def. Stockton 25-23, 25-21
The Lady Tigers lost to the Wildcats in a Class 2 sectional Saturday, Nov. 1, at Strafford. Licking later beat Strafford in the quarterfinal match to advance to the state championships this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
For Stockton, Creek had 11 kills, two aces and 15 digs; Kenney had five kills and seven digs; Hunter had eight assists, three kills and four digs; Stapp had a kill, an ace, a block; Frazier had 10 assists and four digs; Duncan had six digs.
Stockton’s season ended with an overall record of 24-11-1, 2-3 in the Mid-Lakes Conference. Seniors Creek, Duncan and Frazier played their final match for Stockton. Creek has given a verbal commitment to play college volleyball at Missouri Southern.
