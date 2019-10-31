The Stockton Lady Tigers closed out the regular season with a pair of victories on the road, giving them a three-match winning streak prior to the Class 2 District 12 tournament this week in Stockton.
“Three wins heading into districts is definitely a motivation for the girls to come in ready to play,” Coach Amanda Walton said. “They have worked hard, and we are starting to gear up for the first round. We want wins and the girls know it’s one game at a time, one point at a time to make it happen. They have a desire that keeps on working. I’m proud of their dedication and the work they put in to make anything possible.”
Stockton def. Fair Grove 17-25, 25-20, 25-19
In the Mid-Lakes Conference finale Tuesday, Oct. 22, Stockton came back from one set down to win for just the second time this year. The first came against Bolivar Saturday, Oct. 5, in the Stockton Tournament.
For Stockton, Kaitlyn Creek had 21 kills, 13 digs, an ace and an assist; Summer Kenney had 12 kills, seven digs, two aces and an assist; Kylie Hunter had 22 assists, two kills, seven digs and a block; Kira Frazier had 13 assists; Riley Stapp had two kills and four digs; Cassidy Duncan had 20 digs; and Maygen Mings had one block.
Fair Grove got 16 kills from Bailee Morgan, nine kills from Lizzy Gravitt and 37 assists from Maranntha Holliman.
Stockton def. Marionville 25-14, 25-18
The Lady Tigers had little trouble with the Comets Thursday, Oct. 24. Creek had 12 kills and nine digs; Kenney had five kills, three digs, an ace, an assist and a block; Mings had two kills and three digs; Hunter had three kills, four assists, an ace and five digs; Stapp had three aces, a kill and a dig; Frazier had 15 assists and three digs; Duncan had seven digs, a kill and an ace.
District tournament
In the quarterfinals Monday, Oct. 28, fourth-seeded Stockton defeated fifth-seed Pleasant Hope 25-22, 25-14. Stockton played top seed El Dorado Springs — who had a bye — in the semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the winner there facing the winner of Ash Grove and Adrian for the championship. The district winner then plays the District 9 champ in the sectional round Saturday, Nov. 2, at the home gym of the District 10 winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.