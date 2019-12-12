The Stockton Lady Tigers played their second consecutive tournament in as many weeks, finishing in seventh place in the Ash Grove Lady Classic following a 50-34 victory over Pierce City Saturday, Dec. 7.
Lyndsy Gire led Stockton with 16 points and Cassidy Duncan added 11. Leslie Jones had 15 for the Lady Eagles.
Unlike their previous tournament at Fair Play, the competition was significantly tougher as reigning state champions Strafford and Walnut Grove, playoff contender Miller and perennial powers Marshfield and Crane were in the field. Strafford defeated Walnut Grove 73-62 for the championship, while Miller topped Ash Grove 53-39 for third place and Marshfield beat Crane 61-43 in the consolation.
Seeded sixth, Stockton opened with a 49-36 loss to Walnut Grove Tuesday, Dec. 3. In the loser’s bracket semifinal Friday, Dec. 6, Crane topped the Lady Tigers 47-36. The Pirates led by 17 points at the half, 31-17, but Stockton came back within six in the last two minutes before a couple of key turnovers allowed Crane to put the game away.
Jenna Rickman led Stockton with 11 points. Zoe Reel paced Crane with 16 points while Danielle Cutbirth added 13.
Salvaging seventh place in the morning hours of Saturday, the Lady Tigers evened their record at 3-3 heading into their non-conference home game Monday, Dec. 9, against Adrian.
With 28 points from senior Jenna Shipley, the Blackhawks prevailed 51-26.
Gire picked up two early fouls, which affected the Lady Tigers’ rotation for a time.
“It never helps when she’s one of our best defenders and best scorers,” coach Jim Flora said. “We have a hard time scoring the ball, so when you take somebody out who can score the ball, that’s difficult for sure.”
Even with Gire on the bench, Stockton still had plenty of good looks throughout the contest, but numerous easy shots refused to fall.
“That’s kind of been the way we’ve been all year,” Flora said. “We just have a hard time making baskets and it seems to kind of multiply itself. We were kind of better the last couple of ballgames, but we were back to it tonight.”
The Lady Tigers are on the road Friday, Dec. 13 at Osceola as part of a girls/boys doubleheader.
Adrian 11 12 17 11—51
Stockton 4 11 2 9—26
Adrian: Jenna Shipley 28, Mayci Cunningham 5, Braylen Ford 6, Baylie Pitts 4, McKenzi Self 3, Lauren Sams 2, Elyse Evans 1.
Stockton: Summer Kenney 10, Jenna Rickman 9, Abby Flora 3, Kylie Hunter 2, Lyndsy Gire 2.
3-point goals: Cunningham, Hummel, Ford, Self, Flora, Kenney.
