The Stockton Lady Tigers saw their unbeaten volleyball streak snapped at the hands of Springfield Catholic, before taking a fourth-place finish at the Buffalo Tournament.
Stockton def. Buffalo 25-19, 25-14
The Lady Tigers swept the Bison Tuesday, Sept. 17, on the road. Kaitlyn Creek led with 15 kills and eight digs; Summer Kenney had five kills, three aces and six digs; Riley Stapp had two blocks and a kill; Kira Frazier had 12 assists and Kylie Hunter had 10 assists.
Springfield Catholic def. Stockton 21-25, 25-23, 25-20
The Lady Irish jumped ahead 5-0 in the deciding set and later increased the lead to nine points at 17-8, Thursday, Sept. 19, at Stockton. The home team managed to pull to within 22-20 late in the match, but a kill by Emme Ast and two Stockton errors gave Catholic the victory.
“We made one too many errors,” Stockton coach Amanda Walton said. “We had a tough fight back and we definitely worked our way back up, and that’s says a lot about my girls. They have that fight and desire to still play.”
Grace O’Reilly led the Irish with nine kills while Annalise Hamtil added seven kills.
For Stockton, Creek had 21 kills and 17 digs; Kenney eight kills and 11 digs; Hunter four kills, 17 assists and 18 digs; Cassidy Duncan two aces and 24 digs.
Buffalo Tournament
Stockton bowed in its first pool play match Saturday, Sept. 21, to Fair Grove 26-24, 25-21. They came back to beat Conway 25-22, 25-16 and New Covenant 25-20, 25-16. In bracket play, Stockton swept Ash Grove 25-17, 25-19; lost in the semifinal to Catholic 25-17, 25-21; and lost in the third-place match to Bolivar 23-25, 25-20, 25-14.
Up next
The Lady Tigers, now 8-4 on the year, host Butler Thursday, Sept. 26, and entertain Forsyth, Tuesday, Oct. 2.
