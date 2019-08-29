The Stockton Lady Tigers will host a four-team volleyball jamboree at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the high school gym. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for students.
Each scrimmage will consist of two sets to 15 points, win by two. Times and locations are listed below.
|Time
|East court
|West court
|6 p.m.
|Lockwood vs. Greenfield
|Stockton vs. Billings
|6:45 p.m.
|Billings vs. Greenfield
|Stockton vs. Lockwood
|7:30 p.m.
|Lockwood vs. Billings
|Stockton vs. Greenfield
