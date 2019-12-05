The Stockton Lady Tigers opened the 2019-20 basketball season with two victories and one loss to finish in second place at the Fair Play Invitational Tournament. The result marks the best start for the Lady Tigers since 2015, when they got off to a 6-1 start.
Seeded second, Stockton defeated Dadeville 42-31 in the first round Monday, Nov. 25. Coach Jim Flora said he was happy his team got the win despite not playing up to expectations. Katie Hedrick led the scoring with 14 points. Summer Kenney added nine points and seven rebounds. Lyndsy Gire had eight points and eight boards. Jenna Rickman had five points, Abby Flora three and Cassidy Duncan three, plus seven assists.
In the semifinals Tuesday, Nov. 26, Stockton downed third seed Conway 39-33.
The championship game Wednesday, Nov. 27, pitted the Lady Tigers against top seed New Covenant Academy of Springfield. The Warriors held Stockton to just four points through the first three quarters before Stockton finally got some offense going. Still, NCA emerged victorious by a score of 36-18. Rickman scored 12 points for Stockton in the final. Hedrick and Gire were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Tigers continue tournament play this week in the Ash Grove Lady Pirate Classic. Seeded sixth, the Lady Tigers took on third seed Walnut Grove Tuesday, Dec. 3. An upset victory would put Stockton against the Miller/Crane winner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. A loss means a loser’s bracket game against the Cardinals or Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The final round on Saturday, Dec. 7, includes the seventh-place game at 10 a.m., consolation at 11:30 a.m., third place at 1 p.m. and championship at 2:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers’ first home game is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, against Lockwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.