Stockton second at home tourney
Stockton Lady Tiger volleyball ended a seven-match Mid-Lakes Conference losing streak and hosted its own tournament last week as the team entered the second month of the regular season and began its push towards district play, set for Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 28-29, at Stockton.
Stockton def. Forsyth 25-11, 25-18
The Lady Tigers won their first conference match in more than two years with a straight-set victory over the Panthers Tuesday, Oct. 1, at home. Stockton’s last league victory was Sept. 28, 2017 over Pleasant Hope, with seven MLC losses since then.
Kaitlyn Creek turned in another dominating performance, racking up 20 kills, two aces and 14 digs, scoring from all areas of the court. Coach Amanda Walton said her team has been working on getting spike attempts even when passing is not ideal.
“We’ve worked on being out of system and making sure we can still get swings off a pass that’s not on the net,” Walton said. “I’m glad it’s working out for us. Creek can see the floor really well and she sees those holes. Kylie Hunter saw a hole in the middle of the floor a couple of times and dumped it over and was pretty successful.”
As for the rest of the team, Kira Frazier had 20 assists; Hunter had five kills, three assists and six digs; Summer Kenney had four kills, two assists, an ace and 10 digs; Riley Stapp had two kills and two assists; and Cassidy Duncan had 13 digs.
Emily Shipman led Forsyth with five kills, two blocks and an assist.
Strafford def. Stockton 25-19, 25-14
The Lady Tigers lost to the Indians Thursday, Oct. 3, at Strafford to fall to 1-1 in league play.
Creek had 10 kills and 12 digs; Kenney had three kills and seven digs; Maygen Mings had three kills; Stapp had two kills; Hunter had three digs and five assists; Frazier had 12 assists.
Mica Chadwell led Strafford with 11 kills and six digs. Taylor Dormann had five kills. Sue Wiertzema had five kills and two blocks. Kaitlyn Vote had four kills. Abby Chadwell had seven digs and nine assists. Madalynn Ward had 18 assists.
Stockton Tournament
The Lady Tigers lost in the finals Saturday, Oct. 5, to archrival El Dorado Springs 25-16, 23-25, 25-20.
The championship match was a tour de force for Bulldog sophomores Tevi Gurley and Reese Schaaf. Gurley had 15 kills, 16 assists, four aces and a block while Schaaf added 14 kills and 17 assists.
“I’m just so ecstatic right now,” El Do coach Ashley Rogers said of winning the title. “That was a big game right there. I mean, Stockton’s amazing. We took care of business the first game and then the second game we got a little lazy and then we got it back together.”
Stockton had to go into the last match right after playing a tough three-setter against Bolivar while El Do had some rest time after its semifinal. Walton thought her team was a little winded going into the finals.
“We stayed back a little bit,” Walton said. “We were trying to conserve a little energy instead of just going out and throwing it all out there.”
Creek had 22 kills, two kills and two assists in the loss. Kenney added eight kills, two blocks, an ace and an assist. Frazier had 16 assists and Hunter had 12 assists, three kills and an ace.
Stockton was undefeated through its first five matches prior to the championship. In pool play the Lady Tigers defeated Bolivar 25-20, 25-23; Cabool 25-19, 25-21; and Sarcoxie 25-15, 25-12. In the quarterfinals Stockton swept Diamond 25-18, 25-18 before outlasting Bolivar in the semifinals 22-25, 27-25, 25-23.
The Bulldogs spilt their opening match with Parkview, 25-20, 15-25. They came back with sweeps of Buffalo, 25-20, 26-24, and Diamond, 25-23, 25-19, to earn top seed in their pool. El Dorado routed Sarcoxie 25-15, 25-5 in the semifinals and edged Cabool in the semifinal, 25-22, 25-20.
Up next
Stockton, 15-6 after the weekend, visited Skyline Tuesday, Oct. 8, in MLC play. The Lady Tigers compete in the Lori Endicott Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Willard. Stockton is in a pool with Willard, Winona and Aurora; with Rogersville, Cassville, Fair Grove and Webb City comprising the other pool. Stockton hosts Osceola Monday, Oct. 14, and travels Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Clever for a league match.
