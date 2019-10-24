Two close losses by the Stockton Lady Tigers knocked them down to the fourth seed when the pairings for the Class 2 District 12 volleyball tournament were decided Friday, Oct. 18. The tourney is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 28-29 at Stockton.
Clever def. Stockton 25-23, 22-25, 25-21
Stockton dropped to 1-3 in the Mid-Lakes Conference with a three-set loss to the Blue Jays Tuesday, Oct. 16, on the road. Kaitlyn Creek tied her season-high (and school record) with 28 kills, plus three aces and 20 digs. Summer Kenney added 11 kills, two aces and 12 digs. Kylie Hunter had 19 assists and Kira Frazier had 18 assists. Cassidy Duncan had 12 digs and two kills.
El Dorado Springs def. Stockton 22-25, 25-22, 25-22
The annual Cedar County battle — and rematch of the Stockton Tournament final, won by the Bulldogs — was Pink-Out Night Thursday, Oct. 17, in Stockton, as the teams honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raised funds for Cedar County Relay for Life.
Stockton won the first set, but El Dorado took control in the latter two sets with outstanding blocking. The Lady Tigers regularly hit their spikes right into the Bulldog blockers — especially Dani Ogle, who had 6.5 blocks — with the Stockton defense giving little cover to their hitters.
El Do got 14 kills and 14 assists from Tevi Gurley and 11 kills and 13 assists from Reese Schaaf. Ogle added five kills and Madison Mays had two kills, an ace and 2.5 blocks.
“The first game, we were very sluggish,” El Do coach Ashley Rogers said. “We weren’t really on our toes; we were kind of just moving slow and nothing was going our way. Passes were not perfect and that affects everything else. We got in there and fought back and did what we had to do to make it happen.”
The victory clinched the top seed for districts for El Dorado Springs, meaning the Tigers and Bulldogs could play a third time this month in the semifinals, if Stockton beats Pleasant Hope in the first round. More district information appears elsewhere in this issue.
For Stockton, Creek had 22 kills, two aces and two assists; Kenney had 10 kills, three aces and a block; Hunter had 14 assists and three kills; Frazier had 13 assists; and Riley Stapp had three assists, an ace and a block.
“[Covering blocks] is something we will be touching on in the near future,” Stockton coach Amanda Walton said. “I think we got a little hesitant on just thinking it’s going to go over instead of going after it every time, no matter what. We’ll be better at it next time.”
Stockton def. Lockwood 25-10, 25-15
The Lady Tigers honored seniors Creek, Duncan and Frazier with a straight set win over Lockwood, Monday, Oct. 21, at home, raising their record to 19-10-1.
Up next
The Lady Tigers conclude the regular season with two road matches: Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Fair Grove; and Thursday, Oct. 24, at Marionville.
