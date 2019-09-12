The Stockton Lady Tigers are off to a 2-0 start after a pair of straight-set victories over two nonconference teams with long volleyball traditions.
The Lady Tigers opened with a 25-18, 25-23 sweep Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Ash Grove; then followed by downing Lamar 25-14, 25-23, two nights later at home.
Lamar
Stockton jumped out to a 11-3 lead in the first set, including a 7-0 opening run, powered by four kills from senior Kaitlyn Creek. Freshman Summer Kenney added three kills, all assisted by classmate Kylie Hunter, as the lead grew to 17-8. Six Lamar unforced errors down the stretch ultimately gave the first set to Stockton.
In the second set, Stockton tightened up some, giving Lamar a few more free points. Coach Amanda Walton called timeouts at 18-17 and 20-18 to settle her team, and the offense played more crisply, as Creek, Kenney and junior Riley Stapp all contributed key kills as Stockton closed out the match.
“We came out hot and then we relaxed a little bit too much,” Walton said. “With a team like Lamar, you can’t do that. You have to stay at the top of your game the whole time.”
Creek led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills and two aces; Kenney had six kills, a block and an assist; Stapp had two kills; senior Kira Frazier had seven assists; Hunter had 11 assists and a kill; junior Maygen Mings had a kill and a block; and senior Cassidy Duncan had an ace.
For Lamar, sophomore Kyleigh Talbot had six blocks and three kills; freshman Cesli Rice had two kills and four assists; sophomore Emma Johnson had three assists; and junior Elisea Daniels had four blocks.
The Stockton junior varsity defeated Lamar 25-19, 21-25, 25-16.
Ash Grove
Walton said the first match against the Lady Pirates was similar to the way the Lamar match played out.
“It was the same thing; we started off hot and relaxed a little bit, so we’re definitely going to be working on staying in our zone the whole time,” Walton said.
Stockton won the junior varsity match over Ash Grove 25-23, 25-15.
Up next
The Lady Tigers hosted Bolivar Tuesday, Sept. 10. They play Thursday, Sept. 12, at Greenfield and Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Buffalo.
“I want to say I’m really confident, but I also want to say I’m a little reserved,” Walton said. “The girls work hard and as long as we’re working hard, we’re going to be pretty good. We’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
