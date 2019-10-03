The Stockton Lady Tigers were crowned the unofficial golf champions of the Mid-Lakes Conference after winning a triangle match Thursday, Sept. 26, at Clever against the host Lady Jays and Strafford.
The title is unofficial as conference rules state four of the six MLC schools must have a team in order to qualify for a league championship.
Stockton’s Caley Dalton earned medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 54. Teammates Jenna Rickman and Payten Foster placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Stockton played a home match Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Lady Tigers travel Monday, Oct. 7, to Eldon for the district tournament.
