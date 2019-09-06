The Stockton Lady Tiger golf team returns plenty of experience to the links in the 2019 fall season. The nine-member squad includes two sectional qualifiers from a year ago, four letter winners and seven returning players.
“Kassidy Dalton and Jenna Rickman return this year after qualifying for the sectional tournament last year held at Fremont Hills,” coach Mary Anne Manring said.
They are joined by fellow lettermen Payten Foster and Caley Dalton and veterans Makayla Walker, Kaylie Simmons and Victoria Nail. Newcomers are Cadence Akins and Sarah Green.
“The team has experience and is looking forward to a successful season,” Manring said.
The Lady Tigers played their first tournament Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield, an event hosted by Springfield Catholic. They play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Nevada and 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in Butler. Stockton’s lone home match is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Stockton Country Club.
