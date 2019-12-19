The El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs were in action once again Monday, Dec. 9, against the Buffalo Lady Bison. The Lady Bulldogs started out hot as they hit from the outside and gained an early advantage, 35-24. The second half was a mirror image of the first and the Lady Bulldogs finished with a 65-46 victory. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Reese Schaaf with 26 points, Macie Mays 18 and Tevi Gurley 12.
The Lady Bulldogs traveled Tuesday Dec. 10, to Archie to take on the Whirlwinds. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early 34-18 lead. In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs found themselves in foul trouble, but were able to keep the lead and finished with a 59-40 victory. Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Mays with 26, and Gurley and Chloe Middleton with nine points apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs hit the road again Friday, Dec. 13, traveling to Creighton to play the Sherwood Lady Marksmen. The Lady Bulldogs came into the game shorthanded with two players home with illness. Early foul trouble didn’t help their cause, but they were able to take a halftime lead of 29-24 into the locker room. In the second half, the Bulldogs played better defensively and took the victory, 61-40. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring was Middleton with 20, Reese Schaaf with 15 and Gurley with 12.
