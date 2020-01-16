The El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs started out the new year traveling Saturday, Jan. 4, to Baptist Bible College to take part in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Shootout, facing the Lady Mustangs of McDonald County. The first half saw both teams trade baskets as they were trying to knock off the rust from Christmas break. At the end of the first half, the Lady Bulldogs had a 26-22 lead. In the third quarter, both teams continued the trend as the Lady Bulldogs were able to take a five-point lead. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs tightened up the defense, holding the Lady Mustangs to just four points while scoring 16 of their own, allowing the Lady Bulldogs to take the win, 56-39. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Reese Schaaf 22, Macie Mays 16 and Tevi Gurley 8.
The Lady Bulldogs played a rescheduled game from before Christmas Monday, Jan. 6, at home against conference opponents, the Warsaw Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bulldogs started out slow offensively in the first quarter but exploded in the second quarter outscoring the Lady Wildcats 25-6 to take a 35-11 lead into the half. The second half would see the Lady Bulldogs in foul trouble, but they were able to keep their lead to finish the game with a 62-33 victory. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Schaaf 21, Gurley 16 and Chloe Middleton 13.
The Lady Bulldogs traveled Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Fair Grove to take on the Lady Eagles. The Lady Bulldogs took an early advantage in the first quarter, but in the second quarter the Lady Eagles heated up from the outside to take a 29-24 lead into half. In the third quarter the Lady Bulldogs fought back, picking up the defensive pressure and finishing on the offensive end to take a 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs held a slim lead into the final minutes and the Lady Eagles again shot well from the outside, but as the buzzer sounded and the Lady Eagles’ final shot missed, the Lady Bulldogs took the victory 61-59. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Schaaf 29, Mays 15 and Middleton 9.
The Lady Bulldogs were on the road again for the fourth and final game of the week against a conference opponent, the Lady Bears of Butler. The Lady Bulldogs got down early in the first half but were able to fight back to take a 24-21 lead into halftime. In the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs pushed the lead out to eight points. The fourth quarter saw the Lady Bears pick up the pressure and the Lady Bulldogs lost the lead in the final minutes. The Lady Bulldogs fought back, forcing a turnover late to tie the game and defensively getting a huge stop with seconds remaining. As the clock dwindled down Reese Schaaf attacked the basket, drawing a foul with three seconds remaining in a tied ball game. Schaaf hit both free throws and the Lady Bears were unable to take a good shot as the buzzer sounded. The Lady Bulldogs picked up the win 50-48. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Schaaf 25 and Mays 17.
