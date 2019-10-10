The El Dorado Springs girls were team winners and the Stockton boys took second against tough fields at the Lamar cross country meet, Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Barton County seat.
The Lady Bulldogs won with 45 points, 32 ahead of runner-up College Heights Christian with Lamar in third. El Dorado placed four runners in the top 10, led by Hannah Klaiber who took third. Shanae Potts of Stockton was 13th and Olivia Bryson of El Dorado Christian was 16th.
Lamar won the boys’ team event with 63 points, followed by Stockton at 110. El Dorado Springs was fifth with 118. Kolin Overstreet of Lamar was the individual winner, crossing the line 5.5 seconds ahead of El Do’s Daelen Ackley. Wyatt Colgrove led the Stockton contingent in ninth place.
Stockton ran Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Pleasant Hope. The Tigers compete Saturday, Oct. 12, at Butler.
Results (STO=Stockton, EDS=El Dorado Springs, ECS=El Dorado Christian)
Varsity boys
Team: 1. Lamar, 63. 2. Stockton, 110. 5. El Dorado Springs, 118.
Individuals: 1. Kolin Overstreet, Lamar, 16:39.4. 2. Daelen Ackley, EDS, 16:44.9. 9. Wyatt Colgrove, STO, 18:24.3. 10. Brice Knoll, EDS, 18:25.2. 11. Colby Adams, STO, 18:28.0. 12. Trevyn Garringer, EDS, 18:34.0. 24. Braden Postlewait, STO, 19:11.7. 37. Kyle Saulters, STO, 19:46.8. 39. Jordan Albrecht, STO, 19:51.7. 41. Connor Goatley, EDS, 19:58.9. 50. Dakota Duncan, STO, 20:21.5. 61 Blayze McCullough, EDS, 21:06.2. 62. Austin Wiegle, EDS, 21:11.6. 64. Brenton Leemasters, ECS, 21:14.9. 71. James King, EDS, 21:42.6. 75. Riley Quinlan, EDS, 21:59.8. 89. Jason Bradshaw, STO, 22:55.0. 96 Gavin Ring, EDS, 23:15.6.
Varsity girls
Teams: 1. El Dorado Springs, 45. 2. College Heights Christian, 77. 3. Lamar, 80.
Individual: 1. Kiersten Potter, Lamar, 20:25.0. 3. Hannah Klaiber, EDS, 22:06.0. 5. Kenli Rader, EDS, 22:55.9. 7. Morgan Mitchell, EDS, 23:26.0. 8. Colbi Wood, EDS, 23:26.2. 13. Shanae Potts, STO, 24:05.0. 16. Olivia Bryson, ECS, 24:11.3. 29. Abigail Klaiber, EDS, 25:31.8. 46. Emma Black, STO, 28:02.9. 66. Madison Hendricks, EDS, 32:03.7.
Junior varsity boys
Teams: 1. Stockton, 34. 2. Nevada, 66. 3. Carthage, 69.
Individuals: 1. Kaden Goodman, STO, 20:16.2. 2. Tyler Johnson, STO, 20:33.6. 8. Max Brown, STO, 21:21.1. 12. Kyle Elkins, STO, 21:37.5. 14. Chris Dearman, STO, 22:18.4. 16. Koleson Millard, STO, 22:29.7. 19. Jacob Henry, STO, 23:00.1. 32. Hunter Malensek, ECS, 24:53.5.
