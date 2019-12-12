The El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs opened the season Tuesday, Nov. 26, against the Adrian Lady Blackhawks. The game went back and forth with neither team able to gain a substantial lead. The Lady Bulldogs faced early foul trouble but went to the locker room with a three-point lead, 31-28. In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs increased their lead but in the fourth quarter foul trouble and costly turnover came back to hurt them and the Blackhawks tied the game with just over a minute left. Reese Schaaf hit two big free throws to get the lead back and Morgan Mitchell forced a steal late in the game to help increase the lead. The game came down to the last shot as the Blackhawks missed a three which would have tied the game and the Lady Bulldogs left victorious with a 66-63 win. Scoring for the Lady Bulldogs: Reese Schaaf 30, Macie Mays 11, Tevi Gurley 8, Chloe Middleton 6, Wriley Taylor 6, Hannah Klaiber 3, Morgan Mitchell 2.
Last week, the Lady Bulldogs competed in the Warsaw Tournament as the second seed. Their first-round game was against the Lincoln Lady Cardinals. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 30-12 lead in the first half by forcing multiple Lincoln turnovers. The Bulldogs continued the defensive pressure in the second half, outscoring the Cardinals 29-6 to take the victory with a score of 67-18. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Mays with 25 and Schaaf with 19.
The semifinal round was against conference opponent Butler, who came in as the third seed. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early first quarter lead, 16-3. From there on the Lady Bears chipped away at the lead, but never got closer than six points. The Lady Bulldogs hung on for the win, 55-45. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Reese Schaaf with 27, Mays 12, and Gurley 7.
The championship game was Friday Dec. 6, against the top-seeded Skyline Lady Tigers. The game went back and forth in the first quarter, with the Lady Bulldogs holding a slim 15-13 lead. In the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs extended the lead to 13 points and take a score of 34-21 into the halftime locker room. In the third quarter, Skyline cut into the lead and closed the gap to three by hitting a shot at buzzer. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs hit big free throws and pulled off the win, 68-61.
The championship game saw a lot of free throws as the Lady Bulldogs hit on 39 of their 50 attempts. Sophomore Reese Schaaf was named tournament MVP, but the bigger prize was winning the championship trophy. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring were Reese Schaaf with 31 and Macie Mays with 25.
“I'm extremely proud of this group, every team member contributed to a great week of Lady Bulldog basketball,” coach Beau Swopes said. “We are very thankful for all the support from our fans who made the trip to Warsaw to cheer us on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.