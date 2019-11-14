A trio of El Dorado Christian Lady Buffalos was presented Missouri Christian School Athletic Association all-state volleyball awards at the closing of the state finals Saturday, Oct. 26, in Joplin. ECS senior Hailey Krehbiel was named second-team all-state, junior Jordanne Steuck was named first-team all-state, and junior Isabelle Bryson was named second-team all-state.
