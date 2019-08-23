On Saturday, July 13, Kansas City played host to this year's annual gathering of the masters at the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. Many of the who's-who in martial arts were present for honoring those who have made a positive difference in the sport of martial arts and those who have left us but are not forgotten and never will be as they have left behind a great legacy. One of these masters who have made a difference in martial arts and continue to do so is Master Anthony “Riaan” Van Dyk. Master Van Dyk was nominated by a group of his peers, examined by our board of Directors and found to meet all the criteria set forth by the USAMAHOF for Induction to this prestigious fraternity.
Master Van Dyk takes his place among other martial arts greats and USAMAHOF alumni who have made and left their mark on martial arts such as Grandmaster Robert Trias, martial arts champion and actress Cynthia Rothrock, kickboxing world champions Benny "The Jet" Urquidez and Bill "Superfoot" Wallace. Before setting up and teaching in El Dorado Springs, Master Van Dyk started his study and training in martial arts 37 years ago as a young boy in South Africa. In 1993 as a newly promoted black belt, Van Dyk moved to the U.S. to continue his study in Karate-Do under Grandmaster Shigeru Kimura.
In the last 26 years since coming to the U.S., Van Dyk has studied and achieved rank in several Japanese and Okinawan disciplines of Karate-Do and has continued to build and pursued the perfection of each of these disciplines as well as teaching the next generation of karateka both the old and modern traditional applications of Karate-Do and the value gained from the study.
It is because of his efforts as an Instructor and his dedication to the furthering of all karate disciplines that the USAMAHOF Board of Directors have chosen to bestow on Master Van Dyk the honor and privilege of induction to the United States of America Martial Arts Hall of Fame as multiple Japanese/Okinawan discipline master Instructor of the Year.
