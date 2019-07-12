Three athletes from El Dorado Springs representing Team Heartland and Premier Martial Arts competed Friday June 28, Springdale, Arkansas. The tournament was a benefit for the Candice Willhite Fund. Candice, who was killed in a car accident in 2018, was a member of Team Heartland and a competitor in the Arkansas sport karate circuit. Half the proceeds of the tournament went to the fund.
Taylin Oberly competed in the age 12-13 advanced division, finishing first in girls point sparring, traditional weapons and team sparring. Taylin also competed in the 12-14 girls open weight sparring, which she won.
Jenna Runkle competed in the age 10-11 intermediate division, finishing the day third in traditional forms, second in girls sparring and second in traditional weapons.
Jordan Runkle competed in the age 8-9 advanced division, finishing third in traditional forms, third in traditional weapons and second in boys point sparring. Jordan also finished third in the 11 and younger boys open weight sparring division. He was the only competitor under the age of 10.
(0) comments
