The Stockton junior varsity football Tigers are off to a 1-2 start in 2019, matching the record of their varsity brethren.
The Tigers beat Miller 8-0 to open the season Tuesday, Sept. 3. They lost 16-8 Monday, Sept. 9, at Ash Grove and bowed Monday, Sept. 16, to Skyline 26-14.
Stockton visits Strafford at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, before hosting Fair Grove at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
