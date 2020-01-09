The Stockton junior varsity Tigers are entered in the Marion C. Early Boys JV Basketball Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 18, in Morrisville.
Stockton plays Ash Grove in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Other quarterfinals the same day are Morrisville vs. Fair Play at 9 a.m., New Covenant Academy vs. Sparta at 11:30 a.m. and Clever vs. Spokane at 2 p.m.
The second and third rounds will be Jan. 18, with losers-bracket semifinals at 9 and 10:15 a.m., winners-bracket semifinals at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., consolation at 2 p.m., third place at 3:15 p.m. and the championship at 4:30 p.m.
