The Missouri Department of Conservation will conduct a hunter education course from 8 a.m-noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at the El Dorado Springs Conservation office, 1109 S. Main. Hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1967 and are age 16 or older must successfully complete an approved hunter education course to qualify to buy firearms hunting permits. Class size is limited to 25 and certification is limited to students age 11 or older.
The hunter education course now consists of two parts. Step one is acquiring the necessary knowledge about hunting equipment, safety and ethics. This can be done one of three ways.
• Completing a convenient online course providing information in written form augmented with illustrations, graphs, audio, videos and interactive animation.
• Obtaining a student manual online at mdc.mo.gov/node/23045 or by calling or visiting one of the Conservation Department offices and completing the course at your own pace.
• Registering for and attending a four-hour instructor-led classroom session.
After completing step one, hunters can obtain their certification by attending a four-hour skills session fitting their schedule. This session consists of instructor-led, hands-on exercises designed to help students put their knowledge into practice. After the session, students take a 35-question exam.
This course will only offer an instructor-led skills session. You must preregister at mdc.mo.gov. Individuals must have completed step one prior to the skills course. Those completing the online method or home study need to bring certification of the completed course or book with completed review questions.
For more information, contact the MDC office El Dorado Springs at (417) 876-5226 or Derek Farwall at (417) 830-6162.
