Hot fishing at ABA tournament
Submitted by Becky Minor
Stockton Lake was "hot" for the 25 American Bass Anglers who launched from Old State Park ramp Saturday, Nov. 23, in 32-degree air temperature and a light northwest wind. The weigh-in found the top four competitors very close. Matthew Roberts had 17.21 pounds anchored by the big bass of the tournament, a 6.4-pound largemouth. The payout to Roberts was $815. Mark Moody scored 17.07 pounds followed closely by Joey Wyatt with 17.02 pounds. Wyatt took the second big bass with a 4.67-pounder. Fourth place went to Austin Lowrey with 16.94 pounds.
Jigs and crankbaits were the lures of choice. Anglers reported catching their fish mid-lake 20 feet deep.
These anglers fish for cash, points and prizes including gift certificates from local and area businesses. Points are counted for Division 126 Angler of the Year and the opportunity to fish the National Championship, Oct. 18-23, 2020 on Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee.
ABA is a national tournament organization with several different circuits in 40 states. D126 is a part of the American Fishing Tour, which uses a draw format. Boaters and non-boaters from age 14 and up can compete. Partners are determined by random draw the morning of each tournament.
Full results of this tournament with pictures can be viewed at www.centralmidwestbass.com. There also is a Facebook page to follow for current events and activities. Results and schedules from other area divisions can be found on this website. The next scheduled D126 tournament is Saturday, Dec. 14, launching out of Old State Park.
