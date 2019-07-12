Larry Sommerer, center, presents a check for $1,100 for the Stockton High School golf programs. The amount represents the proceeds raised from a recent tournament at Stockton Country Club. Accepting the check are R-I school board president Bill Crabtree, left, and Lady Tiger golf coach Mary Anne Manring.
