Tigers close out game with 15-3 run
Stockton boys’ game at Buffalo Tuesday night, Jan. 7, was close all the way — that is, until the fourth quarter when the Tigers outscored the Bison 20-6 and ran away with the non-conference contest 62-46. Stockton's rally included a 15-3 run in the final minutes.
Senior Drew Wheeler tallied seven points and freshman Jay Baxter added six in the final period to help notch the win for Stockton, which improved its record to 6-5. Drew Wheeler finished with a game-high 21 points and Layne Colvin, who canned three 3-pointers over a five-minute period in the third and fourth quarters, racked up 15 points.
Buffalo led 10-9 at the quarter, and the game was knotted 25-all at intermission after Drew Wheeler sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Stockton held a slim 42-40 advantage at the end of three quarters.
Stockton was in front 45-43 with 5:40 remaining in the game when the Tigers reeled off nine straight points to lead 55-43 at the 3:22 mark. Colvin got things started with a 3-pointer and Tate Wheeler hit a basket underneath. Drew Wheeler was good on a couple of free throws and later swished a baseline jump shot.
Following three points by the Bison (5-6), the Tigers got the ball inside to Baxter effectively down the stretch, and the youngster converted six consecutive points, including four-for-four from the free-throw line. He finished with 11 points.
[Box score]
Stockton 9 16 17 20—62
Buffalo 10 15 15 6—46
Stockton: Drew Wheeler 21, Layne Colvin 15, Jay Baxter 11, Cole Garretson 9, Tate Wheeler 6.
Buffalo: Bode Abraham 19, Jamen Smith 18, Brett Schwanke 3, Cameron Porter 3, Dominic Miller 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.