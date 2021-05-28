ECS golf coach Randy Bland and the varsity golf teams traveled to the two-day MCSAA State Golf Finals in Joplin on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.
The two teams, guys and girls, began early Friday morning at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
El Dorado Christian School freshman Noah Bland received top honors at the 2021 finals. Bland placed second overall in scoring.
The guys’ team was honored to receive first place at the State Golf Finals.
Three El Dorado Christian varsity golf girls’ athletes also won top honors at the 2021 MCSAA State Golf Finals. The participants were the top three in overall scoring with the title of first in the state. Golf team members include Juliet Karma, Olivia Bryson and Breann Reasoner.
