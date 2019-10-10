A charity flag football game benefiting the Polk County Special Olympics team is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Bolivar YMCA flag football field. Admission is a freewill donation.
The contest will pit the Polk County Sheriff’s and Bolivar Police Departments against city and county fire departments.
A chili cookoff is also part of the proceedings. For more information, call Lisa Gudenkauf at (785) 313-0349 or Sandy Thompson at (417) 371-2105.
